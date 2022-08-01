Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,495 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 89.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 100,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

