Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,514 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 53,514 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $56,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

