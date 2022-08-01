Concentrum Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

