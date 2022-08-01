Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 6,104 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.