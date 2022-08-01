Contrasting Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.69 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.76 $88.97 million $1.95 5.15

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 16.22% 99.78% 25.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kidpik and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kidpik and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.21%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Kidpik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Kidpik on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates. The company was formerly known as Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in August 2021. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

