Contrasting Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 30.53% 25.90% 17.30% Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verano has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 411.17%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Verano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.25 $58.96 million $1.11 4.14 Verano $740,000.00 126.07 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -16.63

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Verano on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

