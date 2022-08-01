Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 21,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,460 shares.The stock last traded at $17.59 and had previously closed at $18.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.