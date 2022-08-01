Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Core Laboratories worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $877.07 million, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 2.60. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.