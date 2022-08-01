Cosmos Price Reaches $10.14 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $261.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00044068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.41 or 0.99870771 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027698 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.