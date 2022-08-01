CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $16,728,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.59 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

