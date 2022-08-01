Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

Coty Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

