Counos X Price Hits $18.10 on Top Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $18.10 or 0.00078510 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $324.34 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

