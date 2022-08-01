Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

