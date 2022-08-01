Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,708 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.