Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.59 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.