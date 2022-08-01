Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,862 shares of company stock worth $5,622,365.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

