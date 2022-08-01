Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Coursera stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Coursera has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,365.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 961,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

