Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COUR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. Coursera’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,862 shares of company stock worth $5,622,365.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coursera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.