Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 711,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

