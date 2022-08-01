Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.61. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Covalon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$67.67 million and a PE ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

