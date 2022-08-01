CPR Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 305,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,894,039. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

