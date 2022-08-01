CPR Investments Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 3.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,255. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

