CPR Investments Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CPR Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $132.78. 72,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $363.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

