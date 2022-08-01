Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.87. 6,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 623,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

