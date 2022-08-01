Critical Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 128.24 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -16.91 Shineco $3.02 million 2.94 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Verano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shineco.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verano and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 402.53%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Shineco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Summary

Verano beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Shineco

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

