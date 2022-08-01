Crust Network (CRU) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CRU) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003581 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $687,195.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

