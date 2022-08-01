CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

