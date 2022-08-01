CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,104.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRRF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CTRRF stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

