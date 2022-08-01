CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 71,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,583,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.