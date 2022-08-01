CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.4 %

CTO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,075,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

