CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.4 %
CTO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,075,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
