CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.4 %

CTO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTO. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

