CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.4 %

CTO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTO. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

