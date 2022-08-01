Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Price Reaches $0.0159

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,680.51 and $38.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00611507 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

