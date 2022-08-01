CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 51.5% in July

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

