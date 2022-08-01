D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the June 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

