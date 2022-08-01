D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

