D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 131 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

NYSE:EME opened at $116.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.