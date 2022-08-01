D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

FMC stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

