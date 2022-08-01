D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $703,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

