D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock worth $2,366,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

