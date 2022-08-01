D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $41,829,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $279.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

