D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 752 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.