D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 752 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

