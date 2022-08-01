Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $290.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.12. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

