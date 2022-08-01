Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Danaher by 84.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9,118.8% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 7,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $290.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.