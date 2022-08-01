Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT Raised to €55.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($55.10) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

