DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

DATA (DTA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, DATA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

