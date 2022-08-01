DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

NASDAQ DTEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,858. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DAVIDsTEA

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

