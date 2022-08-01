Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

