Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

HON stock opened at $192.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

