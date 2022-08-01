Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.91.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.79 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

