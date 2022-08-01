Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

